Rovman Powell Reaches 2,000 T20I Runs, Aids West Indies Victory

West Indies' batter Rovman Powell has etched his name in cricket history, becoming just the second player from his team to surpass 2,000 runs in T20Is. Powell achieved this feat during the first T20I match against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday. His notable 33-run cameo, featuring a four and two sixes, was instrumental in the Windies' innings.

Powell's T20I career now boasts 2,010 runs from 103 matches, with an average of 26.10 and a striking rate nearing 141. His accomplishments include a century and nine half-centuries, with a personal best score of 107. He joins the ranks of now-retired Nicholas Pooran, who leads with 2,275 runs across 106 games.

The match saw New Zealand opting to field first, putting West Indies on the back foot at 43/3. Skipper Shai Hope, with 53 runs, and Roston Chase, adding 28, teamed up to steady the innings. Further contributions from Powell led WI to 164/6. New Zealand's response was thwarted by a disciplined West Indies bowling attack, with Jayden Seales and Roston Chase claiming three wickets each. Despite Mitchell Santner's valiant 55-run effort, New Zealand fell short, concluding at 157/9.

