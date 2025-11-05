Kasprowicz Confident in Australia's Next Gen Pace Stars Bartlett and Doggett

Former Australian cricketer Michael Kasprowicz has expressed optimism about the future of Australian pace bowlers, citing emerging talents Xavier Bartlett and Brendan Doggett as promising successors to the esteemed Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.

Addressing a press conference on the Gold Coast ahead of the fourth T20I between India and Australia, Kasprowicz noted Bartlett's impressive performance in white-ball cricket, including his capacity to dismiss legendary players like Virat Kohli. Currently representing Queensland at the state level, Bartlett has achieved significant milestones with 94 first-class wickets.

As the current trio approaches the twilight of their careers, Kasprowicz emphasized the importance of platforms like the Sheffield Shield in nurturing budding talents. He also recognized Doggett's athleticism and consistency, which earned him a spot in Australia's first Ashes Test squad. Kasprowicz remains confident in the fitness and skill of today's players, ensuring a seamless transition in Australia's fast bowling department.

