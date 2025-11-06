Left Menu

Carter Gordon Returns to Rugby Union for Autumn International

Flyhalf Carter Gordon is set to return to test rugby for Australia in the Autumn International against Italy. Having recently committed to the Queensland Reds until 2028, Gordon partners with scrumhalf Jake Gordon. Australia aims for redemption after a previous loss to Italy and a recent defeat by England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:06 IST
Carter Gordon, the talented Australian flyhalf, is preparing for his first test match since participating in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Selected for the starting XV, he will face Italy in the Autumn International series in Udine.

Gordon, who switched back to rugby union following a brief rugby league interlude, has signed with the Queensland Reds until 2028, signaling his potential for the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home ground. He is expected to enhance Australia's squad along with scrumhalf Jake Gordon.

Australia seeks to rebound from their 25-7 loss to England last weekend, aiming for improved performance against Italy. Coach Joe Schmidt expressed the team's eagerness to rectify their recent setbacks in preparation for the upcoming match.

