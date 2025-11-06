Left Menu

Grandmaster Hans Niemann: Chess World Championship Hopes Dashed

American grandmaster Hans Niemann's dream of competing in the chess world championship was shattered after his second-round exit in India. Niemann, eyeing the Candidates tournament, lost to Italian grandmaster Lorenzo Lodici, ending his hopes for a title shot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:14 IST
Hans Niemann, an American grandmaster, saw his aspirations for the chess world championship dashed on Thursday. Niemann crashed out in the World Cup's second round in India, ending his chance for a podium finish and entry into the Candidates tournament.

The Candidates tournament is crucial as it determines the next challenger for India's reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. Despite being world number 20 and a strong contender, Niemann lost to Lorenzo Lodici, ranked 329th by FIDE, with Lodici securing victory after two classical game draws and triumphing in rapid tiebreaks.

Adding to the surprises, world number eight Wesley So from the United States and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time world championship challenger, also suffered unexpected losses in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

