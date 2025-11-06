The Legendary Couch Behind Toronto Blue Jays' World Series Moment

The Toronto Marriott City Centre has turned a humble piece of hotel furniture into a symbol of baseball history. Fans of the Blue Jays can view the pull-out couch that Addison Barger slept on before hitting the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history. The exhibit runs until November 14.

Barger, who hit the grand slam during Game One of the World Series, spent the previous night on teammate Davis Schneider's couch at the Marriott. Schneider recounted the amusing scenario of Barger sleeping in his room, which has now become iconic among fans, despite the Blue Jays' eventual World Series loss.

The hotel is celebrating this piece of history with a photo contest, where fans can snap a picture with the couch for a chance to win a night at the hotel and a Blue Jays jersey, adding a touch of fun to a memorable baseball narrative.