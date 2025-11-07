Left Menu

Olympic Hopeful Julia Simon Faces Ban After Theft Conviction

Biathlon star Julia Simon received a six-month ban, with most of it suspended, for theft. A French court found her guilty of credit card fraud, sentencing her to a suspended prison term. The ban lets her compete in the Winter Olympics after paying a fine.

Olympic Hopeful Julia Simon Faces Ban After Theft Conviction
Biathlon star Julia Simon has been granted the opportunity to compete at the upcoming Winter Olympics, following a ruling by the French Ski Federation that suspended part of her six-month ban for theft.

Simon, who admitted to stealing from a teammate, was initially handed a three-month suspended prison sentence by a French court after being found guilty of theft and credit card fraud.

Despite the criminal conviction, Simon will participate in the Olympics, provided she pays a fine to support young athletes, with her suspension taking effect from Nov. 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

