Kane Williamson Sits Out as New Zealand Unveils ODI Squad Against West Indies

Kane Williamson, former captain of the New Zealand cricket team, has been left out of the squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, which is set to begin in Christchurch on November 16. Williamson's focus has shifted to the ICC World Test Championship series against the Caribbean team starting next month.

The Black Caps are set to benefit from the return of experienced pacer Matt Henry for the three-match series. Mitchell Santner will lead the team in Williamson's absence. New Zealand recently clinched an ODI series win against England, and they are poised to maintain their winning streak. However, they will be without several key players due to injuries, including Mohammad Abbas, Finn Allen, and Lockie Ferguson. Blair Tickner has been called back into the 14-player squad owing to his impressive performance against England.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter praised Tickner's recent form, signaling confidence in his ability to challenge top international batsmen. Walter is gearing up for a fierce contest against the West Indies, emphasizing the opponent's ability to turn matches in any format. The upcoming ODI series will be crucial for New Zealand as they aim to refine their team dynamics and strategy.