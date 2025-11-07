Left Menu

Ellis Genge: Reluctant Captain Redefining England Rugby

Ellis Genge, named England rugby captain against Fiji, reflects on his unique journey. Known for his candid nature, he admits leadership wasn't his dream but takes pride in representing his country. England's recent ups and downs fuel Genge's determination for future success with a transformed team.

07-11-2025
Ellis Genge, set to lead England's rugby team against Fiji, paused to reflect on his captaincy role, remaining authentic and true to his unique leadership style. Unlike traditional captains, Genge, 30, did not long for the position, but embraces the opportunity with a mix of pride and nonchalance.

Despite past defeats under his captaincy, including significant losses to France and Wales, Genge's career is marked by almost accidental stints in leadership. His no-nonsense approach aligns with his unexpected captaincies, as he transitions from his hard-carrying prowess with the British and Irish Lions.

Genge's journey is defined by adaptability and growth following England's challenge against Fiji. A defeat turned into a learning experience, setting the stage for a remarkable comeback against Argentina. As the team evolves, Genge remains focused on advancing their dynamic style and competitive edge.

