Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nikola Jokic posts triple-double as Nuggets cruise past Pacers

Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 117-100 on Saturday night. Jokic also had a season-high eight turnovers and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points for Denver, which played without injured guard Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and forward Aaron Gordon (left hamstring).

Former NBA, WNBA head coach Richie Adubato dies at 87

Richie Adubato, the veteran coach who left his fingerprints on the NBA and WNBA for four decades, died Thursday at 87, his family announced Friday. "Let's remember him as the funny, smart, energetic, genuinely warm human being he always was," his daughter, Beth, wrote.

Tennis-Red-hot Rybakina scorches Sabalenka for maiden WTA Finals crown

Elena Rybakina capped a flawless week at the WTA Finals by stunning world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 7-6(0) in the final on Saturday for her first trophy in the season-ending championships and a record $5.235 million in prize money. The last stop of this season's WTA Tour kicked off with four different Grand Slam champions in the field, but ultimately went to a player who did not even reach the quarter-finals of a major in 2025 and was the last to qualify with a win in Ningbo and a run to the Tokyo semi-finals.

NBA roundup: Short-handed Hawks halt Lakers' 5-game win streak

Mouhamed Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher combined for 40 points to help the short-handed Atlanta Hawks take a 122-102 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Gueye scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Risacher scored 19 to set the pace early as the Hawks ended the Lakers' five-game winning streak. Atlanta was playing without four starters: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (back), Jalen Johnson (quad), Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) and Trae Young (MCL), as well as Luke Kennard (flu-like symptoms).

NFL levies fines against Rashod Bateman, Josh Allen, George Pickens, others

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been fined $25,154 for comments made during Baltimore's Thursday night 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins a week ago, joining several NFL players in receiving fines from the NFL on Saturday. Bateman was cited for verbal abuse of an official.

Rams alter special teams, elevate K Harrison Mevis, C Jake McQuaide

The Los Angeles Rams will revamp their kicking game for at least one week after they elevated kicker Harrison Mevis and long snapper Jake McQuaide to the active roster on Saturday. The move, in advance of Sunday's NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, comes days after Mevis was signed to the practice squad. Rams kicker Joshua Karty, a fifth-round draft pick in 2004, missed his fifth field-goal attempt last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Lionel Messi scores twice, Inter Miami advances past Nashville

Lionel Messi scored two goals and assisted two more and Inter Miami advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in club history with a 4-0 victory over visiting Nashville SC in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Messi finished the best-of-three series with five goals and three assists, meaning he was involved in all eight tallies for third-seeded Miami. He has scored 15 times against sixth-seeded Nashville in all competitions, by far his most against any MLS opponent.

Penguins F Filip Hallander (blood clot) expected out at least 3 months

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed rookie forward Filip Hallander on injured reserve Saturday after announcing a day earlier he has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg and will miss a minimum of three months. Hallander, 25, will remain in Pittsburgh and rehabilitate with the Penguins' medical team and UPMC staff, the team announced.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after Athens win

Seven-times ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the season-ending tournament due to a shoulder injury, hours after winning his 101st title at the Hellenic Championship. Finalist Lorenzo Musetti will take his place in Turin, where the ATP Finals begin on Sunday, after Djokovic took almost three hours to beat the Italian 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Oregon boosts resume with win at No. 20 Iowa

Atticus Sappington made a 39-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift No. 9 Oregon to an 18-16 Big Ten victory over No. 20 Iowa in damp Iowa City on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1 overall, 5-1 in Big Ten) never trailed until 1:51 remained in the game -- when Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski ran for a 3-yard score on fourth-and-goal. The Hawkeyes (6-3, 4-2) couldn't convert their 2-point try and led 16-15 when the Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore got the ball back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)