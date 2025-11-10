Thibaut Courtois: A Goalkeeper's Struggle Amid World Cup Qualifiers

Thibaut Courtois, the esteemed goalkeeper from Real Madrid, is expected to miss Belgium's upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to a muscle injury.

Madrid issued a statement on Monday revealing that Courtois has been diagnosed with an injury to the long abductor muscle in his right leg following medical evaluations by the club. The club's announcement refrained from providing a specific timeline for his recovery, mentioning only that his progress will be evaluated. The absence of Courtois adds to Belgium's challenges, with Kevin De Bruyne already sidelined with a severe thigh muscle lesion.

Currently leading Group J, Belgium is set to compete against Kazakhstan in Astana before taking on Liechtenstein in Liège. A victory against Kazakhstan could secure them a spot in the upcoming World Cup. Courtois returned to the national team in March after a long absence caused by a rift with previous coach Domenico Tedesco, famously termed 'Courtoisgate'. The appointment of Rudi Garcia as Belgium's coach facilitated Courtois' comeback, marking his 107th appearance for the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)