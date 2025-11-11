Pitcher Scandal: Alleged Betting Scheme Shakes MLB

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz will appear in a Boston courtroom on Monday facing serious charges related to a scheme allegedly designed to fix bets on pitches during Major League Baseball games. Ortiz, along with teammate Emmanuel Clase, is accused of collaborating to throw specific pitches in a manner benefiting certain wagers, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Both athletes deny the allegations. Ortiz's legal representative, Chris Georgalis, stressed his client's intention to challenge the charges, labeling the government's case as weak and circumstantial. Clase's attorney, Michael J. Ferrara, echoed these sentiments, affirming Clase's dedication to his sport and his intent to clear his name.

The allegations come amid a broader crackdown on sports betting corruption, with Major League Baseball actively cooperating with federal authorities. This scandal unfolds as the popularity of sports betting surges across the United States, influencing both professional leagues and the individuals associated with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)