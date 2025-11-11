Left Menu

Pitcher Scandal: Alleged Betting Scheme Shakes MLB

Luis Ortiz, a Cleveland Guardians pitcher, faces charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to manipulate pitches for betting purposes during MLB games. Along with Emmanuel Clase, Ortiz is accused of accepting bribes to influence prop bets. Both players proclaim their innocence as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:10 IST
Pitcher Scandal: Alleged Betting Scheme Shakes MLB

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz will appear in a Boston courtroom on Monday facing serious charges related to a scheme allegedly designed to fix bets on pitches during Major League Baseball games. Ortiz, along with teammate Emmanuel Clase, is accused of collaborating to throw specific pitches in a manner benefiting certain wagers, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Both athletes deny the allegations. Ortiz's legal representative, Chris Georgalis, stressed his client's intention to challenge the charges, labeling the government's case as weak and circumstantial. Clase's attorney, Michael J. Ferrara, echoed these sentiments, affirming Clase's dedication to his sport and his intent to clear his name.

The allegations come amid a broader crackdown on sports betting corruption, with Major League Baseball actively cooperating with federal authorities. This scandal unfolds as the popularity of sports betting surges across the United States, influencing both professional leagues and the individuals associated with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
3
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025