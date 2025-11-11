Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's Inspiring World Cup Gesture

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that she will give her premium ticket for the 2026 World Cup opening match to a young female football fan, aiming to inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts. The opening ceremony ticket is set for June 11 in Mexico City.

Although FIFA President Gianni Infantino's visit in August revealed she wouldn't use her seat, Sheinbaum emphasized her commitment by offering the first ticket number 00001 to a girl passionate about football. Mexico, alongside Canada and the U.S., will co-host the event.

Sheinbaum reflects on Mexico City's legacy, having hosted World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986, making its stadium historical. Additionally, she noted planned investments in Guadalajara and Monterrey, though specifics were not disclosed.

