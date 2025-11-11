Left Menu

MLB Cracks Down on Pitch-Level Betting After Alleged Guardian Scandal

MLB and its sportsbook partners are restricting pitch-level wagering after two Cleveland Guardians players were charged with rigging bets. They allegedly threw specific pitches for bribes. Limitations now apply to micro-prop bets to protect game integrity. The accused players plan to contest the charges in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 04:24 IST
MLB Cracks Down on Pitch-Level Betting After Alleged Guardian Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major League Baseball (MLB) is tightening regulations on pitch-level wagering following charges against two Cleveland Guardians players involved in an alleged betting scheme.

Pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase allegedly accepted bribes to throw non-strikes on specific pitches, aimed at manipulating proposition bets, often referred to as 'prop bets.'

To address integrity risks, MLB declared new restrictions, including capping pitch-specific wagers at $200, and prohibiting these from being part of parlays. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine praised MLB's efforts, calling for other leagues to implement similar preventive measures.

While Ortiz appeared in a Boston courthouse proclaiming innocence, his attorney dismissed the charges as weak and circumstantial, emphasizing Ortiz's commitment to fair play. Meanwhile, Clase, not in U.S. custody, also maintains his innocence and is intent on clearing his name.

Sports betting, bolstered by a 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing state legalization, has seen significant growth, with the American Gaming Association reporting $13.71 billion in nationwide revenue as of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ASEAN's Economic Tightrope: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Chinese Trade Dominance

ASEAN's Economic Tightrope: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Chinese Trade Domina...

 Global
2
Tragedy in the Skies: Hurricane Relief Flight Ends in Florida Pond Crash

Tragedy in the Skies: Hurricane Relief Flight Ends in Florida Pond Crash

 Chile
3
Senate Showdown: Chuck Schumer Faces Party Backlash Over Shutdown Deal

Senate Showdown: Chuck Schumer Faces Party Backlash Over Shutdown Deal

 Global
4
From Militant Past to Diplomatic Present: The Reshaping of Syrian Leadership

From Militant Past to Diplomatic Present: The Reshaping of Syrian Leadership

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025