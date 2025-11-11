MLB Cracks Down on Pitch-Level Betting After Alleged Guardian Scandal

Major League Baseball (MLB) is tightening regulations on pitch-level wagering following charges against two Cleveland Guardians players involved in an alleged betting scheme.

Pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase allegedly accepted bribes to throw non-strikes on specific pitches, aimed at manipulating proposition bets, often referred to as 'prop bets.'

To address integrity risks, MLB declared new restrictions, including capping pitch-specific wagers at $200, and prohibiting these from being part of parlays. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine praised MLB's efforts, calling for other leagues to implement similar preventive measures.

While Ortiz appeared in a Boston courthouse proclaiming innocence, his attorney dismissed the charges as weak and circumstantial, emphasizing Ortiz's commitment to fair play. Meanwhile, Clase, not in U.S. custody, also maintains his innocence and is intent on clearing his name.

Sports betting, bolstered by a 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing state legalization, has seen significant growth, with the American Gaming Association reporting $13.71 billion in nationwide revenue as of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)