Jammu & Kashmir Defeat Delhi in Historic Ranji Triumph
Jammu & Kashmir claimed a memorable seven-wicket victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, marking their first win against the illustrious seven-time champions. Qamran Iqbal's unbeaten 133 was crucial in chasing the target of 179. Delhi’s inconsistent performance and internal issues have marred their season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant upset, Jammu & Kashmir claimed their first-ever victory over Delhi in Ranji Trophy history. The win was largely driven by Qamran Iqbal's masterful unbeaten century.
Delhi, coached by Sarandeep Singh, struggled throughout the season, plagued by questionable selections and strategic missteps. Their hopes for knockout qualification look bleak.
The team's internal struggles, including factionalism within the state's cricket unit, seem to be hindering their success. As a result, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley is expected to take decisive action following this defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Showdown: Sri Lanka Takes on Pakistan in ODI Clash
Cricket Goes Stateside: Mayor's New World T20 Debuts in America
India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule
Ganguly Calls for Shami's Return to Indian Cricket: Skill and Fitness Back on Track
Cricket-Meghalaya's Choudhary hits record eight sixes in a row