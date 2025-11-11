Jammu & Kashmir Defeat Delhi in Historic Ranji Triumph

In a significant upset, Jammu & Kashmir claimed their first-ever victory over Delhi in Ranji Trophy history. The win was largely driven by Qamran Iqbal's masterful unbeaten century.

Delhi, coached by Sarandeep Singh, struggled throughout the season, plagued by questionable selections and strategic missteps. Their hopes for knockout qualification look bleak.

The team's internal struggles, including factionalism within the state's cricket unit, seem to be hindering their success. As a result, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley is expected to take decisive action following this defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)