Jammu & Kashmir Defeat Delhi in Historic Ranji Triumph

Jammu & Kashmir claimed a memorable seven-wicket victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, marking their first win against the illustrious seven-time champions. Qamran Iqbal's unbeaten 133 was crucial in chasing the target of 179. Delhi’s inconsistent performance and internal issues have marred their season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:47 IST
In a significant upset, Jammu & Kashmir claimed their first-ever victory over Delhi in Ranji Trophy history. The win was largely driven by Qamran Iqbal's masterful unbeaten century.

Delhi, coached by Sarandeep Singh, struggled throughout the season, plagued by questionable selections and strategic missteps. Their hopes for knockout qualification look bleak.

The team's internal struggles, including factionalism within the state's cricket unit, seem to be hindering their success. As a result, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley is expected to take decisive action following this defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

