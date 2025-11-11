Bhubaneswar to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships

In a significant move, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced the inaugural National Indoor Championships, set to take place in Bhubaneswar in January 2026. This event is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's domestic athletics ecosystem and runs parallel with the AFI's bid for the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships.

AFI President, Bahadur Singh Sagoo, highlighted the ambition behind the championship, noting the inclusion of pole vault and heptathlon events as a part of a jam-packed 2026 domestic calendar featuring close to 40 competitions. These developments underscore the primary aim to bolster domestic athletics and provide athletes with opportunities to compete at high levels without extensive travel burdens.

Moreover, the AFI aims to maintain the momentum of regional competitions initiated in 2025, which drew substantial participation and increased opportunities for young athletes to shine locally. The future calendar will be structured to align with international competitions like the Commonwealth and Asian Games, reaffirming the federation's commitment to athletic development nationwide.

