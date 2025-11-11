Shubhankar Sharma's Comeback Quest: Battling the Odds at DP World Q-School

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma has made strides in overcoming a tough season, currently placed tied sixth in the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying School event at Infinitum's Lakes and Hills courses. With impressive rounds ranging from 70 to 67, Sharma stands at 14-under, trailing the leader by eight shots as two rounds remain.

Australian golfer Connor McKinney holds a solo second position at 16-under, while the trio of Quentin Debove, Benjamin Follett-Smith, and Matthew Baldwin are tied for third at 15-under. Sharma, attempting to bounce back after missing 17 consecutive cuts this season, aims to regain his tour card.

Lombard, who has faced his own challenges including ACL surgery, leads significantly at 22-under. The stakes remain high with 60 players making the 72-hole cut, as the top 20 players and ties will obtain DP World Tour playing privileges for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)