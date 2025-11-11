Alcaraz Triumphs Over Fritz in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

In a riveting showdown at the ATP Finals, world number one Carlos Alcaraz battled past American Taylor Fritz in a high-stakes round-robin match. Despite an initial setback, the Spaniard emerged victorious with a 6-7(2) 7-5 6-3 scoreline.

The match, hailed as the tournament's standout encounter, saw Fritz playing some of the best tennis of his career. However, Alcaraz's resilience shone through as he overcame break points to level the match before dominating the deciding set.

As fatigue set in for Fritz, Alcaraz capitalized, sealing the match in just under three hours. His win puts him on course for a semi-final spot, contingent on results from the day's remaining matches.