Alcaraz Revives Nitto ATP Finals Dreams with Thrilling Win

Carlos Alcaraz kept his Nitto ATP Finals hopes alive with a hard-fought victory over Taylor Fritz. In front of a packed crowd at the Inalpi Arena, the top-seeded Spaniard overcame a deficit, winning 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 over two hours and 48 minutes.

Fritz, last year's runner-up, controlled much of the early stages, edging toward another triumph over Alcaraz indoors. However, the Spaniard's grit and prowess saw him turn the tide, a pivotal 14-minute service hold in the second set crucial to his momentum shift. 'It was pretty tight,' Alcaraz quoted on the ATP website, 'I was relieved post-match.'

With a potential entry into the semi-finals hinging on Alex de Minaur's victory over debutant Lorenzo Musetti, Alcaraz has also moved to within 50 points of the ATP Year-End No. 1 spot. His round-robin journey concludes Thursday against Musetti. 'It's a big match, I aim to focus on my goals,' he shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)