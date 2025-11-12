Left Menu

Raheem Sterling's Home Targeted Again: Safety Concerns Persist

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea forward, recently experienced a second break-in attempt at his Berkshire home while present with his children. Fortunately, the family was unharmed. This incident follows a previous burglary during the 2022 World Cup. Chelsea FC has offered support to Sterling and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:11 IST
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling and his family had a scare last weekend when intruders attempted to break into their Berkshire home, according to the player's spokesperson. Everyone present, including Sterling and his children, escaped the ordeal without harm.

A spokesperson confirmed the break-in attempt, stating, "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. While the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, he and his loved ones are all safe."

This marks the second time Sterling's home has been targeted. He previously flew back to England mid-Tournament during the 2022 World Cup due to a similar incident. The Chelsea FC star, renowned for his success with Manchester City, has yet to debut this season, following a loan spell at Arsenal last year.

