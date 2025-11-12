SA20 League's Expanding Cricket Carnival Captivates India

South Africa's flagship T20 league, SA20, has successfully deepened its ties with India following the spectacular 'SA20 India Day 2025' held in Mumbai. This event underscored the league's remarkable growth and set the stage for the highly anticipated Season 4, beginning December 26, 2025.

The celebration, hosted at Mumbai's Museum of Solutions, was graced by League Commissioner Graeme Smith and notable cricket figures including Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Tom Moody, and Hashim Amla. The event not only highlighted the league's achievements but also featured video messages from Tristan Stubbs and other key personalities, solidifying its commitment to the Indian fanbase.

Over the years, SA20 has firmly established itself as a leading T20 league, with significant international participation from stars such as Kane Williamson and Jos Buttler. The league has consistently drawn substantial viewership across global markets, most notably from India. As SA20 readies for its fourth season, it aims to further cement its role in uniting cricketing cultures globally.