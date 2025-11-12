Left Menu

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France captain Kylian Mbappe highlighted the commemoration of the 2015 Paris attacks during their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, emphasizing remembrance and respect for the victims. The team aims to qualify for the World Cup, while acknowledging the somber anniversary of the coordinated attacks that killed 130 people.

Updated: 12-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:39 IST
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier
As France gears up to face Ukraine in a crucial World Cup qualifier, team captain Kylian Mbappe emphasized the importance of remembering the 2015 Paris attacks. Ten years after the tragedy, the match falls on the anniversary of the event that claimed 130 lives.

Mbappe, not yet with the national squad at the time of the attacks, recalled his fear for family members in Paris. Despite the weight of the day, he and his teammates stress the significance of paying tribute while pursuing qualification for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Coach Didier Deschamps noted the duty of remembrance during the somber occasion. The game, set for Thursday at Paris' Parc des Princes, will see few present from the 2015 team, highlighting the passage of time and ongoing reflections on the tragedy.

