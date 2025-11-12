France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

As France gears up to face Ukraine in a crucial World Cup qualifier, team captain Kylian Mbappe emphasized the importance of remembering the 2015 Paris attacks. Ten years after the tragedy, the match falls on the anniversary of the event that claimed 130 lives.

Mbappe, not yet with the national squad at the time of the attacks, recalled his fear for family members in Paris. Despite the weight of the day, he and his teammates stress the significance of paying tribute while pursuing qualification for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Coach Didier Deschamps noted the duty of remembrance during the somber occasion. The game, set for Thursday at Paris' Parc des Princes, will see few present from the 2015 team, highlighting the passage of time and ongoing reflections on the tragedy.

