Nitish Kumar Reddy Sent to Boost India A in Crucial ODI Series
India's all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has been released from the Test squad to join the ODI series against South Africa A. With Dhruv Jurel replacing him as a specialist batter in Tests, Reddy aims to gain valuable experience in the upcoming matches in Rajkot.
India's seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the Test squad to participate in the ODI series against South Africa A, starting Thursday in Rajkot. This move comes as a strategic shift to provide him with more match exposure.
Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate announced that Dhruv Jurel, in impressive form, will replace Reddy in the Test lineup as a specialist batter. The return of regular wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant further strengthens the opening Test lineup.
Reddy, who had limited success in the recent West Indies series, will now aim to refine his skills ahead of the India–South Africa ODI series, beginning with the Ranchi match on November 30. The South Africa A squad will play a three-match ODI series starting in Rajkot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
