Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy Sent to Boost India A in Crucial ODI Series

India's all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has been released from the Test squad to join the ODI series against South Africa A. With Dhruv Jurel replacing him as a specialist batter in Tests, Reddy aims to gain valuable experience in the upcoming matches in Rajkot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:19 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy Sent to Boost India A in Crucial ODI Series
Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

India's seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the Test squad to participate in the ODI series against South Africa A, starting Thursday in Rajkot. This move comes as a strategic shift to provide him with more match exposure.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate announced that Dhruv Jurel, in impressive form, will replace Reddy in the Test lineup as a specialist batter. The return of regular wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant further strengthens the opening Test lineup.

Reddy, who had limited success in the recent West Indies series, will now aim to refine his skills ahead of the India–South Africa ODI series, beginning with the Ranchi match on November 30. The South Africa A squad will play a three-match ODI series starting in Rajkot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portsmouth Fans' High-Vis Derby Ruse Falls Flat

Portsmouth Fans' High-Vis Derby Ruse Falls Flat

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Arms Supply: Arrest in Rohini

Crackdown on Illegal Arms Supply: Arrest in Rohini

 India
3
Allegations of Complicity: Epstein Claims Trump Knew

Allegations of Complicity: Epstein Claims Trump Knew

 United States
4
Union Cabinet observes two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the blast near Red Fort on Monday.

Union Cabinet observes two-minute silence as mark of respect to those who lo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025