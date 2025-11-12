Left Menu

Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa

In the upcoming Test at Eden Gardens, curator Sujan Mukherjee highlights the pitch favoring morning bowlers due to swing and carry. India's slip fielders must be alert, learning from past losses. Both teams come into the series with contrasting results, promising an intense showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:06 IST
Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa
Sujan Mukherjee (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated Test match at Eden Gardens between India and South Africa is poised to offer thrilling action, with pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee indicating bowlers might find favorable conditions during the morning sessions. Mukherjee, in a video by Star Sports, emphasized the importance of practicing slip catching due to the swinging conditions and pitch carry.

Mukherjee warned teams about the possibility of edges coming into play, advising bowlers to capitalize on the early conditions and slip fielders to hone their skills. This test is significant for India as it comes after a victorious 2-0 series against the West Indies, whereas South Africa steps in after a challenging 1-1 draw against Pakistan, amid impressive performances by their spinners.

South Africa's spinners, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, were exceptional in their previous series fetching numerous wickets, while India, haunted by memories of a whitewash defeat against New Zealand at home last year, seeks redemption. India's squad includes Shubman Gill leading as captain, while South Africa will have Temba Bavuma at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

Waymo's Expansive Robotaxi Journey Hits New Freeway Heights

 Global
2
White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

White House Accuses Democrats of Email Leak to Smear Trump

 United States
3
CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

CM Yadav's Empowerment Quest: Transformative Initiatives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025