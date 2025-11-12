Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa

The eagerly anticipated Test match at Eden Gardens between India and South Africa is poised to offer thrilling action, with pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee indicating bowlers might find favorable conditions during the morning sessions. Mukherjee, in a video by Star Sports, emphasized the importance of practicing slip catching due to the swinging conditions and pitch carry.

Mukherjee warned teams about the possibility of edges coming into play, advising bowlers to capitalize on the early conditions and slip fielders to hone their skills. This test is significant for India as it comes after a victorious 2-0 series against the West Indies, whereas South Africa steps in after a challenging 1-1 draw against Pakistan, amid impressive performances by their spinners.

South Africa's spinners, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy, were exceptional in their previous series fetching numerous wickets, while India, haunted by memories of a whitewash defeat against New Zealand at home last year, seeks redemption. India's squad includes Shubman Gill leading as captain, while South Africa will have Temba Bavuma at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)