Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return Ignites Team India's Spirits

Rishabh Pant showcased his signature audacious style during nets at Eden Gardens, marking a much-anticipated return after recovering from injury. His performance against both pace and spin foreshadows a promising Test series against South Africa, proving his readiness and form for the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:08 IST
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, marked a significant step toward his return to Test cricket on Tuesday, lighting up the practice nets at Eden Gardens. His unrestricted strokes created a sense of excitement among Team India ahead of their series-opening Test against South Africa.

After a hiatus ending with an injury in July, Pant gradually prepared through unofficial matches with India A against South Africa A. His impressive performances, including a notable 90 runs in a crucial chase, underscored his anticipated comeback to full form within the senior team.

With infectious confidence, Pant demonstrated wide-ranging skills across various nets, facing legendary spinners and pace attacks. His adept handling of spin, particularly his footwork, signaled readiness for Test conditions, earning nods from teammates and setting the stage for an electrifying series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

