Young Talent Aryan Bisht Eager for Asia Cup Rising Stars Spotlight

Rising cricket sensation Aryan Bisht is gearing up to represent Oman in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, following a near-upset against India in the recent Asia Cup. The young all-rounder is determined to build on Oman's spirited performance, which has set new aspirations for the team.

Bisht reminisces about the tense match where Oman came within 21 runs of defeating India, a game that showcased their impressive skills and discipline. "The contest against India was marvelous," Bisht told ANI, emphasizing the lessons and benchmarks established through that experience.

As he looks forward to competing alongside regional talents such as Dunith Wellalage and Jitesh Sharma, Bisht expresses the team's excitement and readiness to showcase their capabilities. The opportunity to play against top-tier young talent and Oman's potential for upsets creates an optimistic team atmosphere, he said. Bisht also drew inspiration from cricket stars Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli, admiring their work ethic and mental robustness. His journey from Oman's mud grounds to the national cricket team serves as a testament to his dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)