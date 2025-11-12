Left Menu

Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Back to Secure First ATP Finals Victory

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP Finals match with a comeback victory against Ben Shelton. Both players had previously lost matches, putting pressure on this game. Despite losing the first set, the Canadian fought back to secure the win in three sets, boosting his semi-final chances.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime staged an impressive comeback to secure his first victory at this year's ATP Finals, defeating Ben Shelton 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 on Wednesday. Shelton's aggressive play earned him the first set, but Auger-Aliassime leveraged a second-set tiebreak and decisive final-set break to clinch the win.

Both players had faced defeats in their opening round-robin matches—Shelton against Alexander Zverev and Auger-Aliassime against Jannik Sinner—making this match crucial for their tournament prospects. Despite initial setbacks, including a medical timeout during the Sinner match, the Canadian maintained composure and turned the match in his favor.

Shelton experienced tiebreak difficulties, injuring his knee yet managing to push Auger-Aliassime to the limit. Eventually, Auger-Aliassime capitalized on Shelton's errors, securing match points to improve his semi-final chances. Meanwhile, other group contenders, Sinner and Zverev, gear up for decisive bouts that could determine their semi-final fates.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

