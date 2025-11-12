Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Back to Secure First ATP Finals Victory

Felix Auger-Aliassime staged an impressive comeback to secure his first victory at this year's ATP Finals, defeating Ben Shelton 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 on Wednesday. Shelton's aggressive play earned him the first set, but Auger-Aliassime leveraged a second-set tiebreak and decisive final-set break to clinch the win.

Both players had faced defeats in their opening round-robin matches—Shelton against Alexander Zverev and Auger-Aliassime against Jannik Sinner—making this match crucial for their tournament prospects. Despite initial setbacks, including a medical timeout during the Sinner match, the Canadian maintained composure and turned the match in his favor.

Shelton experienced tiebreak difficulties, injuring his knee yet managing to push Auger-Aliassime to the limit. Eventually, Auger-Aliassime capitalized on Shelton's errors, securing match points to improve his semi-final chances. Meanwhile, other group contenders, Sinner and Zverev, gear up for decisive bouts that could determine their semi-final fates.

(With inputs from agencies.)