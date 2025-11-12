Left Menu

Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Comeback Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive at ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered a stunning comeback against Ben Shelton in the Nitto ATP Finals, securing a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 victory. With his semi-final aspirations intact, the Canadian tennis star overcame an early setback and displayed resilience and skill to stay in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:53 IST
Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Comeback Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive at ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a gripping encounter at the Nitto ATP Finals, Felix Auger-Aliassime demonstrated remarkable composure and skill to stage a thrilling comeback against Ben Shelton. Despite being just two points from defeat, the Canadian showed determination, turning the match around to claim a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 victory in two hours and 25 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime acknowledged his opponent's strong start, saying, "He was playing much better than me at the start." However, the tide shifted as he found ways to return effectively and engage in rallies, eventually outplaying Shelton. "You just have to fight, believe, and play the next point the right way," he stated.

With this win, Auger-Aliassime remains in the running for a semi-final berth, especially significant following an opening loss to Jannik Sinner. He now faces Alexander Zverev next. Addressing concerns about his fitness, Auger-Aliassime assured, "I felt great, physically. We recovered well." Currently ranked No. 8, he thrives on indoor hard courts, bolstered by his track record of 84 career wins in these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
2
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global
3
Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

 Global
4
Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025