Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Comeback Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive at ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered a stunning comeback against Ben Shelton in the Nitto ATP Finals, securing a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 victory. With his semi-final aspirations intact, the Canadian tennis star overcame an early setback and displayed resilience and skill to stay in contention.
- Country:
- Italy
In a gripping encounter at the Nitto ATP Finals, Felix Auger-Aliassime demonstrated remarkable composure and skill to stage a thrilling comeback against Ben Shelton. Despite being just two points from defeat, the Canadian showed determination, turning the match around to claim a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 victory in two hours and 25 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime acknowledged his opponent's strong start, saying, "He was playing much better than me at the start." However, the tide shifted as he found ways to return effectively and engage in rallies, eventually outplaying Shelton. "You just have to fight, believe, and play the next point the right way," he stated.
With this win, Auger-Aliassime remains in the running for a semi-final berth, especially significant following an opening loss to Jannik Sinner. He now faces Alexander Zverev next. Addressing concerns about his fitness, Auger-Aliassime assured, "I felt great, physically. We recovered well." Currently ranked No. 8, he thrives on indoor hard courts, bolstered by his track record of 84 career wins in these conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory
Felix Auger-Aliassime Battles Back to Secure First ATP Finals Victory
NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan
India's Dominant Victory in Women's Blind T20 World Cup
Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean King Cup