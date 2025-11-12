Auger-Aliassime's Thrilling Comeback Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive at ATP Finals

In a gripping encounter at the Nitto ATP Finals, Felix Auger-Aliassime demonstrated remarkable composure and skill to stage a thrilling comeback against Ben Shelton. Despite being just two points from defeat, the Canadian showed determination, turning the match around to claim a 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5 victory in two hours and 25 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime acknowledged his opponent's strong start, saying, "He was playing much better than me at the start." However, the tide shifted as he found ways to return effectively and engage in rallies, eventually outplaying Shelton. "You just have to fight, believe, and play the next point the right way," he stated.

With this win, Auger-Aliassime remains in the running for a semi-final berth, especially significant following an opening loss to Jannik Sinner. He now faces Alexander Zverev next. Addressing concerns about his fitness, Auger-Aliassime assured, "I felt great, physically. We recovered well." Currently ranked No. 8, he thrives on indoor hard courts, bolstered by his track record of 84 career wins in these conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)