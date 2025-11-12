Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

Nigerian football players have shifted their focus back to the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifier playoff against Gabon, following the resolution of a significant financial dispute. The disagreement had led to a training boycott, as unpaid bonuses reportedly dating back to 2019 caused unrest among the players.

Captain William Troost-Ekong announced on social media platform X that the issue with the Nigeria Football Federation has been settled. 'Issue resolved. We are together and as before focused on the games ahead!' he stated, without further details. The federation has not commented on the settlement.

Nigeria will face Gabon in the semi-finals of the African Qualifier play-offs in Rabat. The victorious team will advance to the inter-continental play-offs in March, vying for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.