Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack
Sri Lankan cricket players touring Pakistan have raised security concerns following a suicide attack in Islamabad. Despite their request to return home, Sri Lanka Cricket board has instructed them to stay. The ODI series schedule is being modified. Security measures have been intensified for the visiting team.
Sri Lankan cricket players currently touring Pakistan expressed their desire to return home after a deadly suicide attack near Islamabad sparked security concerns. Despite the fears, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Mohsin Naqvi, insisted the One Day International series will proceed, albeit with a revised schedule.
The second match in Rawalpindi was postponed from Thursday to Friday, with the final game rescheduled for November 16. Sources indicate that eight players from the Sri Lankan squad have requested to leave Pakistan, prompting Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reassure them of elevated security while urging the continuation of the tour.
Security in Rawalpindi has been enhanced significantly, with the Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers ensuring the safety of the team. This incident echoes past challenges, highlighting ongoing complexities in international cricket tours involving safety and security assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grateful to Sri Lankan team for continuing Pakistan tour: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.
Remaining two Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI matches on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi instead of November 13 and 15: PCB.
Options being worked out between BCCI and PCB to get back Asia Cup trophy: Saikia
BCCI and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi have resolved to amicably settle Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI.
Ice broken with PCB, options being worked out to bring back Asia Cup trophy: Saikia