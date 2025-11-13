Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Sri Lankan cricket players currently touring Pakistan expressed their desire to return home after a deadly suicide attack near Islamabad sparked security concerns. Despite the fears, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Mohsin Naqvi, insisted the One Day International series will proceed, albeit with a revised schedule.

The second match in Rawalpindi was postponed from Thursday to Friday, with the final game rescheduled for November 16. Sources indicate that eight players from the Sri Lankan squad have requested to leave Pakistan, prompting Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reassure them of elevated security while urging the continuation of the tour.

Security in Rawalpindi has been enhanced significantly, with the Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers ensuring the safety of the team. This incident echoes past challenges, highlighting ongoing complexities in international cricket tours involving safety and security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)