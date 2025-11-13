Left Menu

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Sri Lankan cricket players touring Pakistan have raised security concerns following a suicide attack in Islamabad. Despite their request to return home, Sri Lanka Cricket board has instructed them to stay. The ODI series schedule is being modified. Security measures have been intensified for the visiting team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo/Rawalpindi | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:32 IST
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Sri Lankan cricket players currently touring Pakistan expressed their desire to return home after a deadly suicide attack near Islamabad sparked security concerns. Despite the fears, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Mohsin Naqvi, insisted the One Day International series will proceed, albeit with a revised schedule.

The second match in Rawalpindi was postponed from Thursday to Friday, with the final game rescheduled for November 16. Sources indicate that eight players from the Sri Lankan squad have requested to leave Pakistan, prompting Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reassure them of elevated security while urging the continuation of the tour.

Security in Rawalpindi has been enhanced significantly, with the Pakistan Army and paramilitary rangers ensuring the safety of the team. This incident echoes past challenges, highlighting ongoing complexities in international cricket tours involving safety and security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

 Global
2
Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

 South Sudan
3
Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War

Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: A Dark Cloud Over Energy Sector Amid War

 Ukraine
4
President Trump's Health Stands Strong: Inside the MRI Mystery

President Trump's Health Stands Strong: Inside the MRI Mystery

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025