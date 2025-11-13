New Zealand's Dominant Win: Jacob Duffy Shines in T20 Victory Over West Indies

In an outstanding bowling performance, Jacob Duffy claimed four wickets for just 35 runs, leading New Zealand to an eight-wicket triumph over West Indies in the final Twenty20 match in Dunedin. This victory secured a 3-1 series win for the Black Caps, with Duffy's pivotal role emphasized in a dominant display.

West Indies initially struggled, but innings from Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd saw them reach a respectable total of 140. However, New Zealand's batsmen, led by Tim Robinson and Devon Conway, made light work of the chase, achieving the target with more than three overs to spare.

Skipper Mitch Santner praised the team's all-around performance, emphasizing the importance of early wickets. The series win sets a positive tone for New Zealand, who will now prepare for an upcoming one-day international series against their Caribbean opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)