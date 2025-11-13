Left Menu

Triumphant in Triumph: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to World Cup Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, led her squad to their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup victory, defeating South Africa. She was honoured for her leadership at Velammal Nexus School. Despite early setbacks in the tournament, India won against tough opponents, marking a historic achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:05 IST
Triumphant in Triumph: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to World Cup Victory
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring achievement, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, was lauded at Velammal Nexus School in Chennai for shepherding her team to victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This historic win on November 2 against South Africa marks India's maiden ODI World Cup title under Kaur's leadership at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

During an interaction with students, Harmanpreet revealed a preference for MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli, citing the former's inspirational two-time World Cup-winning legacy. Expressing her fondness for Test cricket, Kaur credited former Indian batter Virender Sehwag as her life inspiration and encouraged young girls to pursue their dreams through hard work.

Kaur expressed pride in the growing popularity of women's cricket, observing that fans now celebrate the sport without gender-based distinctions, as evidenced by increasing viewership and packed stadiums. Despite facing criticism after three consecutive league-stage defeats, the Indian team emerged victorious against formidable foes, Australia's favorites in the semifinals and a strong South Africa in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Meth Worth Rs 45 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Meth Worth Rs 45 Cror...

 India
2
Singapore Advances in Tokenised Finance: Trials, Regulations, and Collaborations

Singapore Advances in Tokenised Finance: Trials, Regulations, and Collaborat...

 Global
3
Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

 India
4
Gold Rally Signals Bright Future for Indian Equities

Gold Rally Signals Bright Future for Indian Equities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025