Triumphant in Triumph: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to World Cup Victory

In an inspiring achievement, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, was lauded at Velammal Nexus School in Chennai for shepherding her team to victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This historic win on November 2 against South Africa marks India's maiden ODI World Cup title under Kaur's leadership at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

During an interaction with students, Harmanpreet revealed a preference for MS Dhoni over Virat Kohli, citing the former's inspirational two-time World Cup-winning legacy. Expressing her fondness for Test cricket, Kaur credited former Indian batter Virender Sehwag as her life inspiration and encouraged young girls to pursue their dreams through hard work.

Kaur expressed pride in the growing popularity of women's cricket, observing that fans now celebrate the sport without gender-based distinctions, as evidenced by increasing viewership and packed stadiums. Despite facing criticism after three consecutive league-stage defeats, the Indian team emerged victorious against formidable foes, Australia's favorites in the semifinals and a strong South Africa in the final.

