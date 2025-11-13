Left Menu

Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

Deepti Sharma, instrumental in India's historic Women's World Cup win, was celebrated with a grand 10-km roadshow in Agra. Thousands, including school children and dignitaries, attended to honor the player of the tournament. Over 150 personnel ensured smooth conduct of the event organized by the District Cricket Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:49 IST
Deepti Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Deepti Sharma, a pivotal figure in India's triumph at the Women's World Cup, received a hero's welcome upon her return to Agra on Thursday. Her all-round performance, which greatly contributed to securing India's first-ever title, was celebrated with a massive 10-kilometer roadshow.

This celebratory event saw thousands of Agra residents line the streets, organized by the District Cricket Association to honor Deepti, who was lauded as the tournament's standout player. The streets came alive as school children, ardent cricket fans, dignitaries, and various organization members waved flags and showered flowers.

In anticipation of large crowds, more than 150 police and traffic personnel were tasked with maintaining security and managing traffic, ensuring the event's success and safety.

