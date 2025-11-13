Left Menu

India Debuts Its First Official Pickleball League: A Game-Changer for Sports Enthusiasts

The Indian Pickleball League, sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association and supported by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, launches from December 1-7, promising vibrant and dynamic matches. This league marks a significant step in India's sports evolution, spotlighting the nation's efforts to promote pickleball's growing popularity.

Indian Pickleball League logo (Photo: IPA). Image Credit: ANI
India's sporting scene takes a fresh twist with the inauguration of the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), the nation's first sanctioned pickleball competition. Supported by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, this league is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from December 1 to 7.

According to Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the Indian Pickleball Association, the IPBL is a milestone for pickleball in India, offering a platform to elevate the sport. The league aims to transcend mere competition by fostering a vibrant, inclusive community that champions fitness and nationwide participation.

Meanwhile, Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, highlighted that the IPBL marks a pioneering moment in India's sporting landscape. The league seeks to showcase India's growing skill in pickleball, aiming to inspire a national movement that elevates the sport's presence both nationally and globally.

