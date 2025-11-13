Arsenal's Steady Ascent: Avoiding Distraction in Premier League Race

Arsenal, under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, remains focused on the Premier League title race, holding a four-point lead as of their last 11 games. Forward Bukayo Saka urges the team to stay grounded and avoid getting distracted by public and media opinions.

The London club has only conceded five goals this season, a testament to their solid defense. Despite past shortfalls in the previous seasons, where they consistently missed the league crown, Arsenal is determined not to let external noise affect their performance. The team maintains a mentality of winning every game to see where it takes them.

With the upcoming match against fifth-placed Tottenham after the international break, Arsenal is determined to continue their relentless pursuit of their first title in two decades. Meanwhile, Saka prepares for England's World Cup qualifiers, with England already securing their spot in the upcoming finals.

