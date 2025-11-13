South Africa Eyes Historic Test Victory in India

South Africa's cricket captain Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad hold differing views on the significance of the upcoming Test series in India. While Conrad ranks it as a major challenge comparable to their ICC World Test Championship victory earlier this year, Bavuma sees winning in India as the next big milestone.

Bavuma joins Conrad on the ambitious endeavor, considering the Indian series as a paramount test next to their memorable Lord's triumph, since their last victory in India was back in 1999. The captain emphasized that winning in India remains a significant goal and is vital considering the competitive nature of the series.

India, seeking to secure a place in the WTC 2025-27 final, has seen a transition in their squad following departures of key players. Shubman Gill, now leading the side, aims to steer the team to greater heights with an infusion of new talent. Both squads are poised for an exciting competition, with Bavuma anticipating a thrilling series.

(With inputs from agencies.)