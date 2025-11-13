Andrea Medina's Collision Drama in Champions League Clash

In a dramatic Champions League clash, Atletico Madrid defender Andrea Medina suffered a concussion after a collision with Juventus forward Barbara Bonansea. The incident occurred during Atletico's 2-1 defeat on Wednesday, leaving the 21-year-old needing several minutes of medical attention on the pitch.

Medina, who collapsed in the second half, was carried off on a stretcher and rushed to a hospital. Despite the severity of the situation, Atletico confirmed on Thursday that medical tests returned normal results.

Having begun her senior career at Real Betis before joining Atletico in 2022, Medina will now adhere to the club's concussion protocol as she recovers from the head injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)