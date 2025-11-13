Left Menu

Hero's Welcome: Deepti Sharma Comes Home as World Cup Champion

Deepti Sharma, celebrated for her outstanding performance in India's maiden Women's World Cup victory, received a grand homecoming in Agra with a 10-km roadshow. Thousands turned up, honoring her achievements and inspiring future generations. Security was meticulously managed during the vibrant celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:08 IST
Hero's Welcome: Deepti Sharma Comes Home as World Cup Champion
Deepti Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Deepti Sharma, who was instrumental in securing India's first Women's World Cup trophy with an exceptional display of skill, was greeted with a hero's welcome upon her return to Agra.

The celebration featured a 10-kilometer roadshow, witnessing participation from thousands of Agra residents, orchestrated by the District Cricket Association. The event attracted school children, cricket enthusiasts, and community dignitaries, all eager to honor the player of the tournament.

With over 150 police and traffic officers ensuring the event's safety, the spectacular homecoming managed to inspire local youth, leaving Deepti overwhelmed yet hopeful about future victories.

TRENDING

1
Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

 India
2
Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

 Global
3
Germany's Strategic Shift: Rethinking Trade Relations with China

Germany's Strategic Shift: Rethinking Trade Relations with China

 Global
4
Land Scandal Erupts: High-Level Probe Ordered in Pune District

Land Scandal Erupts: High-Level Probe Ordered in Pune District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025