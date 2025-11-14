Left Menu

Soccer Legends Kick into U.S. National Hall of Fame

Tobin Heath, Heather O'Reilly, Tony Sanneh, and Chris Wondolowski have been inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place in Frisco, Texas, on May 1, alongside referee Kari Seitz and Kevin Crow, known primarily for indoor soccer success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frisco | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

American soccer heroes Tobin Heath, Heather O'Reilly, Tony Sanneh, and Chris Wondolowski are set to make history as they are inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled for May 1 in Frisco, Texas.

O'Reilly, a prolific forward and winger at age 40, boasts 47 goals in 231 international matches. Heath, at 37, made her mark as a midfielder and forward, netting 36 goals in 181 appearances. Both women played pivotal roles in U.S. World Cup and Olympic victories.

MLS scoring phenom Wondolowski and defender Sanneh join the roster of inductees. Wondolowski is Major League Soccer's career scoring leader with 171 goals, while Sanneh was instrumental in the U.S. reaching the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

