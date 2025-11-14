Soccer Legends Kick into U.S. National Hall of Fame

American soccer heroes Tobin Heath, Heather O'Reilly, Tony Sanneh, and Chris Wondolowski are set to make history as they are inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is scheduled for May 1 in Frisco, Texas.

O'Reilly, a prolific forward and winger at age 40, boasts 47 goals in 231 international matches. Heath, at 37, made her mark as a midfielder and forward, netting 36 goals in 181 appearances. Both women played pivotal roles in U.S. World Cup and Olympic victories.

MLS scoring phenom Wondolowski and defender Sanneh join the roster of inductees. Wondolowski is Major League Soccer's career scoring leader with 171 goals, while Sanneh was instrumental in the U.S. reaching the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)