PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concerns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected Bangladesh's invitation for a T20 tri-series in December with Sri Lanka, opting to manage player workload. Key players are engaged in other leagues, such as Australia's Big Bash, ahead of a packed schedule from February 2023 onward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down an invitation from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to participate in a triangular T20 series in December, which would also feature Sri Lanka.

A PCB official explained that although the BCB intended the series as preparation for next year's T20 World Cup, the PCB declined due to the need to manage the players' workload.

Key Pakistani cricketers, like Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, have been granted NOCs to participate in the Big Bash League in Australia, while others like Fakhar Zaman will engage with the Emirates International League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

