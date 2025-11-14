DC's IPL Strategy: Targeting Green, Klaasen for Middle Order Boost

In his assessment of Delhi Capitals' strategy for the upcoming Indian Premier League auction, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra proposed that the team should eye players like Cameron Green and Heinrich Klaasen to bolster their middle order. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra emphasized the need for a robust lineup to back the in-form Tristan Stubbs, as the team grapples with filling the gaps left by inconsistent performances this past season.

Chopra highlighted the challenges faced by Delhi Capitals, pointing out the underperformance of KL Rahul in the middle order. He suggested that players such as Karun Nair, Sameer Rizwi, and Ashutosh Sharma, though capable, serve only as supporting options. The team, according to Chopra, requires a substantial investment in a middle-order batter and should consider adjusting their financial commitments to enable this change.

Moreover, Chopra advised on strengthening the team's opening combination. Experimentation with various players like Abishek Porel and Faf du Plessis failed to yield consistent results. The former cricketer stressed the importance of settling this area to avoid playing musical chairs. He praised the team's spin department, led by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, but noted the necessity to enhance their fast-bowling lineup by acquiring more Indian talent, complementing overseas players like Dushmantha Chameera and Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from agencies.)