Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

In a thrilling start to the first test at Eden Gardens, India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance, claiming a five-wicket haul to dismantle world champions South Africa for 159. Bumrah's 5-27 came after South Africa's encouraging start, leaving the host nation in a commanding position at the end of day one.

Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, India reached 37 for one, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar holding the fort. South Africa, severely handicapped by the absence of Kagiso Rabada due to a rib injury, faces an uphill task as India's potent spin attack awaits in the wings.

Bumrah's clinical performance, cheered by a 36,000-strong crowd, was complemented by sharp fielding and strategic bowling changes from captain Shubman Gill. South Africa failed to capitalize on a promising start, going from 57 for no loss to a paltry 159, as India took charge of the series opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)