Indian Super League Stars Unite: Desperation Turns to Action Amidst Season Standstill
Twelve captains of the Indian Super League, including well-known players like Sunil Chhetri, have signed a petition to the Supreme Court to address the paused league season. Desperation mounts among players as the league's commercial viability faces scrutiny after failing to attract bidders for its rights.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, twelve captains from the Indian Super League (ISL), including prominent players Sunil Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan, have signed a petition addressed to the Supreme Court. This initiative aims to address the currently halted ISL season, sources confirmed.
According to insider information, the petition, discussed during an online meeting earlier this week, is expected to be submitted next week. The captains voiced their concerns amid growing frustration following the All India Football Federation's announcement last week that no bids were received for the ISL's commercial rights.
The lack of bids for a 15-year contract to monetise the league has raised concerns about its future. The players, united in their efforts, have expressed their urgency to resume playing, emphasizing their dedication and the need for action to revive the sport in India.
ALSO READ
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights
Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Debut: A New Era for Football Development
Norway's Triumph: Rising Football Hopes for World Cup 2026
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions
Crisis in Indian Football: FIFPRO Seeks FIFA Intervention