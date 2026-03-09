The world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC, has turned a new page in its illustrious 168-year history with the unveiling of a refreshed ownership structure. The move aims to highlight not just grand futures, but the club's historical essence.

David Bianchi of performing arts firm IAV Holdings, part of the new ownership, believes the club's narrative is as much cultural as it is financial. "It's an origin story not told adequately, and many are unaware football began in Sheffield," he emphasized.

Founded in 1857, Sheffield FC shares FIFA's Order of Merit with Real Madrid, a testament to its foundational role in football. New projects, from documentaries to esports development, aim to revive the club's stature, including plans to relocate to Sheffield and establish a new stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)