Messi and Martínez Shine in Argentina's 2-0 Victory Over Angola

Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi scored pivotal goals as Argentina secured a 2-0 win over Angola during a friendly match on Friday. This event marked the conclusion of Argentina's 2025 campaign.

The game was organized to celebrate Angola's 50th anniversary of independence from Portugal, for which the African nation reportedly spent $12 million to bring the world champions to their turf. Over 50,000 enthusiastic fans filled the stadium, giving Messi a standing ovation as he departed the field in the closing moments.

Messi, who is preparing for his potential sixth World Cup next year, efficiently assisted Martinez's first goal in the 44th minute and later received an assist from Martinez in the 82nd minute. Despite a slow start, Argentina maintained 65% possession, keeping their lead throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)