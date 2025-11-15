Kai Trump Battles Nerves in Second Annika Golf Round

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, showcased her determination at The Annika golf tournament on Friday. Improving her score by eight strokes from Thursday's challenging 13-over to a 75, she navigated breezy conditions with a mix of birdies and bogeys.

Despite her commendable effort, the high school senior finished last in the 108-player field at Pelican Golf Club, trailing the closest competitor by six strokes. Reflecting on her performance, Kai noted, "For the first day, I was really nervous. Today, I felt calm and peaceful, which helped me play better."

A University of Miami recruit and daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai participated through a sponsor exemption. Despite the nerves, she remained optimistic, stating preparation could help soften anxiety, though it will "always be there." Leaders Linn Grant and Grace Kim were tied at 9 under.

(With inputs from agencies.)