ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

The ICC has announced an eight-team Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to expand women's cricket globally. The tournament, set for November in Bangkok, aims to provide high-performance exposure for emerging cricketing nations, following the success of the Women's World Cup in India, which drew over 500 million viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a new global tournament called the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy. This initiative, featuring eight teams, aims to promote women's cricket by providing emerging nations with the chance to gain high-performance exposure.

Scheduled for November 20-30 in Bangkok, this event is part of a three-tier development strategy by the ICC. Following India's recent triumph at the Women's World Cup, which drew over 500 million viewers, the tournament seeks to sustain the momentum in women's cricket.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta emphasizes that the new competition will offer elite athletes from developing nations more opportunities to compete at higher levels, enhancing team competitiveness and encouraging female participation worldwide.

