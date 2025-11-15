Jadeja Spins Web as India Dominates South Africa at Eden Gardens

Ravindra Jadeja's superb performance at Eden Gardens has put India in a commanding position in their opening Test match against South Africa. By the end of the second day, Jadeja had claimed 4 wickets, causing South Africa's batting lineup to collapse at 93 for 7, with a fragile lead of 63 runs.

The South Africans face a daunting challenge as they struggle to add 125 more runs to extend the match beyond the third day. Jadeja's relentless accuracy on a deteriorating pitch has been instrumental in swinging the momentum India's way. With support from his fellow spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, Jadeja's bowling excellence has brought India closer to victory.

In response to India's first innings performance, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj initially posed a challenge for Indian batsmen, but Jadeja's brilliance overshadowed all efforts. As the game heads towards a likely third-day conclusion, the Indian spinners have shown control that may render even a modest target challenging for South Africa to chase.

