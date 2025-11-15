Belgium's Road to World Cup: A Crucial Final Qualifier

In a surprising turn of events, Belgium's national football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Kazakhstan on Saturday, stalling their immediate World Cup qualification hopes.

Despite the setback, Rudi Garcia's side remains at the top of Group J, maintaining a narrow two-point lead over North Macedonia. A victory in their final qualifier against Liechtenstein will secure their place in next year's tournament.

The match saw 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev scoring early for Kazakhstan, with Hans Vanaken equalizing for Belgium. Despite playing a man down after Kazakhstan's Islam Chesnokov was red-carded, Belgium couldn't capitalize, leaving their World Cup fate hanging until Tuesday.