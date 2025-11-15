Belgium's Road to World Cup: A Crucial Final Qualifier
Belgium was held to a 1-1 draw against Kazakhstan, missing a chance to secure World Cup qualification. Despite this setback, Belgium leads its group and can qualify by defeating Liechtenstein in their final qualifier match.
In a surprising turn of events, Belgium's national football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Kazakhstan on Saturday, stalling their immediate World Cup qualification hopes.
Despite the setback, Rudi Garcia's side remains at the top of Group J, maintaining a narrow two-point lead over North Macedonia. A victory in their final qualifier against Liechtenstein will secure their place in next year's tournament.
The match saw 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev scoring early for Kazakhstan, with Hans Vanaken equalizing for Belgium. Despite playing a man down after Kazakhstan's Islam Chesnokov was red-carded, Belgium couldn't capitalize, leaving their World Cup fate hanging until Tuesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium
- World Cup
- qualifier
- Kazakhstan
- Group J
- Rudi Garcia
- Hans Vanaken
- Liechtenstein
- football
- sports