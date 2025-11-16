Left Menu

Ramos and Depoortere Shine as France Holds Off Fiji Comeback

France narrowly defeated Fiji 34-21 in an Autumn international rugby match, heavily relying on Nicolas Depoortere and Thomas Ramos. Despite holding a 21-0 lead, France allowed Fiji to stage a comeback, requiring Ramos’ kicks and Depoortere's try to secure victory. Future matches promise challenges as France aims to regain form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 04:01 IST
France's rugby team, Les Bleus, claimed a narrow 34-21 victory over Fiji in their second Autumn international, with standout performances from Nicolas Depoortere and the reliable boot of Thomas Ramos. The game, held on Saturday, was a test of resilience as the French allowed a significant 21-0 lead to slip away.

Having been defeated 32-17 by South Africa the previous week, France initially displayed their attacking prowess. However, Fiji mounted a vigorous comeback, with tries from Kalaveti Ravouvou, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Jiuta Wainiqolo, supplemented by Simione Kuruvoli's conversions, placing the hosts under intense pressure.

Maxime Lucu and Louis Bielle-Biarrey highlighted France's initial strategic play and the unpredictability of their opponents, respectively. Yet, Ramos and Depoortere delivered crucial points in the closing stages, securing the win. Despite snapping a losing streak, France showed vulnerability ahead of their next challenge against Australia.

