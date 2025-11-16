Sahith Theegala's Resilient Round at the Bermuda Championship
Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala showed resilience in tough conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, ending Tied-39th after three rounds. Despite strong winds and a challenging triple bogey, Theegala secured a score of 2-under. Adam Schenk holds a share of the lead with a clean, bogey-free round.
In a show of resilience, Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala moved up to be Tied-39th after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Facing challenging winds, Theegala scored a 71 for a cumulative 2-under after three days, improving from Tied-46th at the halfway mark.
Despite opening with birdies and gaining ground with a 3-under round, a penalty and subsequent triple bogey on the Par-4 fourth set him back. Meanwhile, Adam Schenk's error-free 4-under 67 round propelled him to share the lead with Braden Thornberry.
