Left Menu

Sahith Theegala's Resilient Round at the Bermuda Championship

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala showed resilience in tough conditions at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, ending Tied-39th after three rounds. Despite strong winds and a challenging triple bogey, Theegala secured a score of 2-under. Adam Schenk holds a share of the lead with a clean, bogey-free round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:38 IST
Sahith Theegala's Resilient Round at the Bermuda Championship
Sahith Theegala
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a show of resilience, Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala moved up to be Tied-39th after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Facing challenging winds, Theegala scored a 71 for a cumulative 2-under after three days, improving from Tied-46th at the halfway mark.

Despite opening with birdies and gaining ground with a 3-under round, a penalty and subsequent triple bogey on the Par-4 fourth set him back. Meanwhile, Adam Schenk's error-free 4-under 67 round propelled him to share the lead with Braden Thornberry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025